Health chief reminds Vermonters to get 2nd vaccine dose

The Associated Press
 17 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is reminding Vermonters who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to make sure they get their second dose.

“It really is key to your health. Getting both doses gives you the highest level of protection from COVID-19,” he said Tuesday during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing, adding that the full vaccine also offers better protection against virus variants.

“We know that these are still circulating. We know that the vaccine is doing a great job with them and we need to keep doing everything we can to keep them at bay. This means getting as many Vermonters fully vaccinated as we can,” he said.

About 76.9% of the eligible population in Vermont has had at least one dose and 88.8% of people ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been following the COVID-19 trends for Vermont.

In other pandemic-related news:

PARADE CANCELED

The small city of Vergennes has canceled the Memorial Day parade it’s been hosting since 1946 for a second year in a row.

City officials told WCAX-TV that the state’s recent guidelines for such gatherings came out too late for the city to plan the event.

“There’s a lot of planning involved. It takes months and months to get everybody in gear for it. And so it’s just really too early,” Julie Basol, the marketing and development coordinator for the Vergennes Partnership, told the news station. “Even though there’s no parade, there’s still a lot of spirit here in the little city.”

Other events are returning this summer, city leaders said. They include band concerts on Monday nights, a farmers market on Thursday afternoons and a midsummer sidewalk sale.

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a statewide total of more than 24,160 since the pandemic began.

Eleven people were hospitalized with two in intensive care, according to the Health Department.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 59.29 new cases per day on May 10 to 27.29 new cases per day Monday.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

