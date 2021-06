The offseason is in full swing for the Rangers., They’ve already cleaned house from top to bottom and have begun with their hires. Gerard Gallant looks like he’s going to be the next head coach, and Mike Grier has been hired in hockey operations. As for the roster, the next big event is the expansion draft. While generally straight forward, the Rangers do have an interesting question. They have three protection spots for defensemen, but only two worth protecting. So what do the Rangers do with the final defense protection spot for the expansion draft?