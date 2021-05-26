A Paradise of Beer (and a Pricey Gallon of Gas) Await at the Hottest Place on Earth

Out of all the Great Lakes in North America, Lake Superior is the largest. The lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world and it has been historically important for the Ojibwe natives of the area. Lake Superior borders both the United States and Canada, with Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ontario all bordering the area. The lake has been a historically important pathway for the exploration and settlement of North America, but in the modern world, the areas around the lake are popular fishing and boating spots. If you’re looking for a lakeside vacation on either side of the border, check out these top hotels near Lake Superior.