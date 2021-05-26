Cancel
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland man indicted on drug distribution charges

By Cumberland Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on drug distribution and related charges, according to Cumberland Police. Mark Amezcua II, 38, was taken into custody on a bench warrant issued in connection with the indictment that charged him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, CDS possession (not marijuana) and possession of CDS with intent to distribute on school property.

www.times-news.com
