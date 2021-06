AKRON, Ohio -- Local honky-tonk band Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts are hitting the road for their biggest tour yet, taking their signature blue school bus on the way. The Akron-based band released its second album, “Honky Tonkin’ Beauty Supreme,” on Friday, June 11. The group will celebrate with a release show at the Beachland Ballroom on the same day at 7 p.m., before hitting the road for a U.S. tour that runs until July 4.