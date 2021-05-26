Stanford Claims Legal Marijuana States See More Suicide Attempts

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, interest in medical cannabis and how to get a medical marijuana card skyrocketed. For instance, in Massachusetts, the number of new registered medical cannabis patients more than doubled between the end of March and the beginning of April last year. And a study in the Journal of Addictive Diseases found that medical cannabis users with mental health conditions were more likely than those with other conditions to increase their use between March and April of 2020. Many of the patients in that study specifically cited worries about getting COVID-19 or giving it to someone else.