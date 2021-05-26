Cancel
Stanford Claims Legal Marijuana States See More Suicide Attempts

By Mike Adams
thefreshtoast.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanford admits that their research is not definitive proof that marijuana use causes self-harm. More research is needed before science can seal the gap on this connection. Over the past several years, scientific minds have turned out heavy loads of anecdotal data showing that marijuana has therapeutic properties, capable of treating various conditions from anxiety to depression. The most dedicated cannabis advocates believe that the plant is the be-all, end-all for helping people combat mental illness. However, new research from Stanford Medicine suggests that cannabis could be what is driving a more fragile society over the edge. There is apparently a higher rate of attempted suicides in states where cannabis is sold like beer.

