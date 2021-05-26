DMX's Estate Worth Under $1 Million, Possibly Less Than $50K: Report
Multi-platinum recording artist and music legend DMX sold millions of records throughout his prolific career but according to recent court documents, the rapper left behind an estate worth less than $1 million, and possibly even under $50,000. The court documents, which were filled out by DMX's daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden on May 10, as well as his sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons on May 21, gave conflicting numbers with regards to the value of the rapper's estate.www.hotnewhiphop.com