DMX's Estate Worth Under $1 Million, Possibly Less Than $50K: Report

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-platinum recording artist and music legend DMX sold millions of records throughout his prolific career but according to recent court documents, the rapper left behind an estate worth less than $1 million, and possibly even under $50,000. The court documents, which were filled out by DMX's daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden on May 10, as well as his sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons on May 21, gave conflicting numbers with regards to the value of the rapper's estate.

DMX’s estate may have to pay Uncle Sam

DMX had a tax lien imposed on him several months ago and reportedly owed the IRS $663,554.55. The government was gearing up to put a lien on his assets. According to documents obtained by Radaronline, X and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons owed $358,681.62 (2002), $35,896.09 (2003), and $268,976.84 (2005). A separate lien was filed against the Ruff Ryder MC for failing to pay $338,000 in 2002. The rapper born Earl Simmons also served a year in prison in 2018 for a $1.7 million tax fraud.
Swizz Beatz Discusses The Possibility Of A Second Posthumous DMX Album

Days ago, the world waited eagerly for the first posthumous album from DMX to arrive on streaming services. Exodus arrived on Friday with features from Jay-Z, Nas, Usher, Alicia Keys, The Lox, Griselda and several others. Not long thereafter, Hits Daily Double projected that the project would move anywhere between 28,000 and 32,000 units during its first week. That is a potential 13,000 unit improvement from his last studio album in 2012. With Exodus settling into the music space, some fans are eagerly awaiting a second release from the late artist. Producer Swizz Beatz answered some of those questions during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.
Swizz Beatz Teases Possible DMX Gospel Album: 'That Was His Dream'

According to the late rapper's longtime collaborator and Ruff Ryder's crewmate Swizz Beatz, there is “a lot of material” for an X gospel project. “That’s where he wanted to end up," Swizz explained during a recent listening party for DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus. "He wanted to end up in the spiritual zone with his music."
The Final Rally of DMX’s ‘Exodus’

The first time I heard about DMX’s final album, Exodus—now a posthumous release—I was listening to him on the February 12 episode of N.O.R.E.’s podcast, Drink Champs, explaining how he’d recently recorded a song with Bono. Initially, I misheard him, and so did N.O.R.E., who interjected to determine whether DMX was in fact referring to Vado, the rapper. “Bono. The U2 nigga,” DMX said. “I’m almost overwhelmed by the people not just excited by this project but wanting to be a part of it.”
DMX: ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’

Jinx and Shea tear into DMX’s debut rap horror classic, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. They discuss his sinister storytelling on songs like “Crime Story” and “X-Is Coming.” They also discuss how he rocked legendary stages like Woodstock with the timeless “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem”; investigate who had the Best Guest Verse between Sheek Louch, God, and the Devil; and pinpoint what part of the album made them blow the whistle during the Flagrant Foul category. As always, stick around to hear the heated courtroom debate and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.
