The West Virginia Power scored seven of their eight runs with two outs Thursday night, and needed every last one of them. Yovan Gonzalez hit a two-out grand slam to give the Power the lead for good in the sixth inning, Alberto Callaspo delivered a two-out, two-run single in the seventh and Dominic Bethancourt homered with two out in the eighth to lead the Power to an 8-7 win over the Lexington Legends at Appalachian Power Park, ending the team’s three-game losing streak, all at the hands of the Legends over the weekend.