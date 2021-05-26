First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV fits the bill
The new 2022 Volkswagen Taos puts the “good things come in threes” saying to the test, becoming the company’s third compact SUV alongside the Tiguan and the all-electric ID.4. Though the trio might all be in roughly the same class, there’s enough that’s different to give each of them some distinction. The Tiguan’s calling card is its interior space, the ID.4 its electric powertrain and new multimedia. For the Taos, the differences come down to size and price.www.thecarconnection.com