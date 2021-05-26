First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV fits the bill

The Subaru Crosstrek and Volkswagen Taos also take on TFL’s slip test. If you’re looking at a small all-wheel drive crossover for somewhere in the mid-$20,000 range, your range of choices just expanded with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. It’s a class where the German automaker’s been absent in the U.S. market, but now this sub-Tiguan model looks to take on established players like the Subaru Crosstrek. Of course, Subaru has a renowned reputation for building all-wheel drive cars, so we thought our brand new Crosstrek a solid comparison to see just what sort of capability you can expect if you’re shopping in this part of the market.