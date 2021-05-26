Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV fits the bill

By Brian Wong
The Car Connection
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 2022 Volkswagen Taos puts the “good things come in threes” saying to the test, becoming the company’s third compact SUV alongside the Tiguan and the all-electric ID.4. Though the trio might all be in roughly the same class, there’s enough that’s different to give each of them some distinction. The Tiguan’s calling card is its interior space, the ID.4 its electric powertrain and new multimedia. For the Taos, the differences come down to size and price.

www.thecarconnection.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suvs#Fuel Economy#Android Auto#Volkswagen Taos#Tiguan#Awd#Sel#Cloudtex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Is Almost Too Big for Its Class

When an infatuation with SUVs meets the desire for eco-friendliness, subcompact crossovers like the Volkswagen Taos offer a solution. Along with providing incredible fuel efficiency, the 2022 Taos is creating plenty of excitement in several ways. Volkswagen will release an off-road package, the Taos Basecamp, which has off-road aficionados giddy...
tflcar.com

Both The Volkswagen Taos And Subaru Crosstrek Struggle Off-Road, But Which One Does Better Up Tombstone Hill?

The Subaru Crosstrek and Volkswagen Taos also take on TFL’s slip test. If you’re looking at a small all-wheel drive crossover for somewhere in the mid-$20,000 range, your range of choices just expanded with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. It’s a class where the German automaker’s been absent in the U.S. market, but now this sub-Tiguan model looks to take on established players like the Subaru Crosstrek. Of course, Subaru has a renowned reputation for building all-wheel drive cars, so we thought our brand new Crosstrek a solid comparison to see just what sort of capability you can expect if you’re shopping in this part of the market.
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

Volkswagen Pittsfield welcomes 2022 Volkswagen Taos with special financing offers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos compact SUV has arrived in Kansas City, melding a spacious interior with rugged looks and excellent fuel economy. To celebrate, the Volkswagen Pittsfield lot is heating up with reduced-APR financing offers now available on the 2022 Taos and other new Volkswagen models currently in stock from now through the end of June.
Carsksl.com

Volkswagen's newest vehicle, the Taos, hits all the right marks

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Beginning with the Beetle of the brand's early years, Volkswagen has found decades of success in the compact segment of the market. With nameplates like Beetle, Rabbit, Jetta, Golf, and GTI, VW knows how to make compelling small vehicles. However, America's appetite for...
torquenews.com

AI Driving Will Be Here Soon: Tesla And Volkswagen Make Plans

As Tesla moves forward in their quest to bring full self-driving onto the road, companies like GM and Volkswagen are following suit. The HUMMER EV and any Cadillac EV will likely have Super Cruise installed. Tesla has recently started offering paid trials for FSD, and Volkswagen has recently bandied about the concept of offering vehicle autonomy as a premium hourly service.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Volkswagen offers test-drives of the all-electric VW ID.4 at Bridgeport Village

Appointments are available, or you can just walk up and sign up to drive VW's new EV. VW is offering free test-drives of its all-new ID.4 electric crossover SUV at Bridgeport Village in Tualatin through this coming Sunday, June 20. Appointments are available, or you can just walk up and sign up for the drive. The test drive route takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

US: Volkswagen Announces All-Wheel Drive ID.4 Prices And Specs

Volkswagen introduces the all-wheel drive version of the ID.4 in the U.S., which will be available in two trims - Pro and Pro S. The Volkswagen ID.4 AWD is equipped with two electric motors - a 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor on the rear axle (common in all ID.4) and an additional 80 kW asynchronous electric motor on the front axle for a total system output of 220 kW.
Buying Carsagirlsguidetocars.com

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan: A Compact SUV With a 3rd Row for Under $30k

Wait. It Has a Third Row and It Costs How Much?😂. Having driven the Tiguan before, at an automotive event, I knew that I liked it, but I think at that point I was enamored by the Habanero Orange Metallic paint job and the roof rack that made this compact SUV look so sporty and fun. Until I got one to drive for a week I had no idea just how much I would love and appreciate this car. I really didn’t want to give it back.
CarsGear Patrol

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Is the Golf Replacement America Wants

How do you know the new Taos is a VW SUV? Well, its name begins with a "T," and a mouthful of vowels makes it hard to pronounce...so it must be a Volkswagen SUV. The Taos is VW's all-new entry-level compact crossover model for 2022, which slots in below the Tiguan. It's a de facto replacement for the Volkswagen Golf, which won't arrive stateside in base form.
Buying Carsauffenberg.com

New 2022 Volkswagen Taos 1.5T S FWD 4D Sport Utility

Interior Trim -inc: Colored Instrument Panel Insert, Colored Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents. Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. WiFi Hotspot. Basic Info. Body:. 4D Sport Utility. HWY:. 36 MPG †. City:. 28 MPG †. Exterior:. White. Interior:. Gray/Black. Engine:. 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V...
philkotse.com

Drive home a brand-new Volkswagen Santana for only P599K this month

Volkswagen PH and BPI are offering cash discounts on select models. Volkswagen Philippines teamed up with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to offer pretty exciting deals for its select models that will be available until June 30, 2021. If you're planning on getting a Santana, take note of...
CarsNews Slashdot

What Would You Pay For Autonomous Driving? Volkswagen Hopes $8.50 Per Hour

The future of driving may cost you $8.50 per hour if Volkswagen follows through on its boardroom musings. The German automaker is considering charging an hourly fee for access to autonomous driving features once those features are ready. The company is also exploring a range of subscription features for its electric vehicles, including "range or performance" increases that can be purchased on an hourly or daily basis, said Thomas Ulbrich, a Volkswagen board member, to the German newspaper Die Welt. Ulbrich said the first subscription features will appear in the second quarter of 2022 in vehicles based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, which underpins the company's new ID.3 compact car and ID.4 crossover.
CarsAutomobile

2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD Debuts as Cheapest All-Wheel-Drive EV You Can Buy

Volkswagen has introduced the all-wheel-drive version of its new ID4 electric SUV; upgrading to four driven wheels costs ID4 buyers a cool $3,680. The 2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD is available in two trim grades, the $44,870 Pro and the $49,370 Pro S. Both prices exclude the $7,500 Federal tax credit and possible state incentives for purchasing an EV. After tax credits, VW boasts that the ID4 equipped with all-wheel drive is now the cheapest all-wheel-drive battery-electric on sale in the U.S. market.
CarsDetroit News

NACTOY nominees: SUVS and EVs galore, small pickups, stylish sedans

Let the awards season commence. The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) has released its list of 38 cars, trucks and SUVs eligible for its 2022 awards. The roll call boasts a diverse range of vehicles from U.S., European and Asian manufacturers — including three battery-powered startups. The list representing industry trends toward utes and small pickups, as well as electric vehicles as automakers test the waters for battery power.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

These Compact Hybrids Hold as Much Cargo as SUVs

Once, compact hybrids like the Toyota Prius were too compact to be as practical as their SUV competition. Thanks to advances in battery technology that has changed. Now, it’s almost too easy to find a compact hybrid that will offer you 99% of the practicality as a compact SUV at half the size. Easier parking isn’t the only upside here, and these Consumer Reports picks are the best of both practicality and fuel economy.