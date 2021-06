It’s hard to believe that it’s been over four years since we first announced Salesforce DX, and with it, the Salesforce CLI. As some say: time flies when you’re shipping features! We know that many of you started on your DX journey at that time, and you have helped us continue to evolve those tools to better fit your needs. But as our tooling grew over the years, we noticed an evolution in your own projects: you’re taking on more ambitious development work, building across multiple Salesforce clouds, and, of course, using a number of different tools. However, an overabundance of tools can make development feel disconnected and inconsistent, especially as you build across different products. Well, guess what — it’s all coming together!