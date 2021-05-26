Ederson makes stunning Champions League final claim as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says that if the Champions League final against Chelsea goes down to penalties, he will be taking one for Pep Guardiola's side. The all-English final is set to take place in Porto on Saturday night, with Man City in the final for the first time in their history, while Chelsea will be looking to pick up their second title after the infamous win against Bayern Munich back in 2012.www.football.london