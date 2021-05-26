Cancel
Premier League

Ederson makes stunning Champions League final claim as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea

By Joe Doyle
football.london
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City goalkeeper Ederson says that if the Champions League final against Chelsea goes down to penalties, he will be taking one for Pep Guardiola's side. The all-English final is set to take place in Porto on Saturday night, with Man City in the final for the first time in their history, while Chelsea will be looking to pick up their second title after the infamous win against Bayern Munich back in 2012.

www.football.london
Pep Guardiola
Thomas Tuchel
#Manchester United#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Tnt Sports#Chelsea Cl Final#Q A#Porto#Blues Fans#Stamford Bridge#Play#Face#Penalty Shootouts#Man City
Manchester United F.C.
Manchester City F.C.
Portugal
Champions League
Sports
Soccer
F.C. Bayern Munich
Premier League
FA Cup
Chelsea F.C.
