Amazon snaps up James Bond owner MGM for $8.45 billion as streaming war heats up

By Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters
Brainerd Dispatch
 29 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) — Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio home to the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+. Privately-held...

www.brainerddispatch.com
Businessq957.com

Amazon services down for multiple users – Downdetector

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon’s online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.
NFLPosted by
pymnts

FTC Steps In To Review Amazon’s MGM Acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping in to take a look at Amazon’s proposed acquisition of MGM, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (June 22). Amazon’s tie-up with MGM would help the eCommerce giant expand its Prime Video streaming unit to better compete against Netflix and Disney, according to WSJ. MGM’s robust library of films and television tops 4,000, including the “James Bond” chronicles and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Face 'Tightening Regulation' from U.K. Lawmakers

UPDATED: The U.K. government will “consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) revealed on Wednesday. The government consultation will explore VOD services being subject to similar rules as traditional linear broadcasters such as...
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix Cracks The Trendline: What Could Be Next?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading higher Tuesday, continuing the momentum from Monday after the company signed a deal to get Steven Spielberg's new movies on the platform. Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners signed a deal to make several movies for the streaming site in the coming years. No financial...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
MoviesScreenrant.com

James Bond Director Isn't Concerned About Franchise Under Amazon

James Bond director, Martin Campbell, says that he isn’t concerned over Amazon’s recent acquisition of the legendary 007 super spy franchise. MGM’s sale has prompted fans and at least one Bond insider to express concern over potential changes to the series, particularly in light of the fact that Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, has previously gone on record to state that the multinational tech company plans to re-imagine the IP for the 21st century.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Streaming Wars

Roku CEO On Quibi Acquisition: “To Be Honest We Just Got a Good Deal”. Roku plans to continue investing in original content, but don’t expect it to compete with Netflix or Disney. “As the scale grows, it just makes sense for us … to do some originals, and to…. Discovery...
EntertainmentDaily Triplicate

Guest Opinion: The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

"Even James Bond Needs Protection" warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy's most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin's Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
Businessc21media.net

Grabiner upped at Amazon

Amazon Studios in the UK has promoted its head of unscripted Dan Grabiner to head of UK originals. Grabiner will report to Georgia Brown, head of Amazon originals for Europe. He will be responsible for developing and producing UK scripted and unscripted series for Amazon Prime Video. Unscripted development executive...
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
Businessfollowthistrendingworld.com

Why did Amazon pay $8.45 billion to acquire MGM Studio?

At the end of last May, Amazon announced that it had completed the acquisition of MGM film and television studio for an amount of up to $9 billion. This deal is the second-largest acquisition by the company in its history, which raised many questions about this deal. Like, why now?...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

EA snaps up Golf Clash creator Playdemic for $1.4 billion

Electronic Arts has snapped up Golf Clash creator Playdemic in a deal worth a mouth-watering $1.4 billion (£1 billion). If you are into mobile gaming – and of course you are – you will have likely heard of Golf Clash, as it is one of the most recognisable sports-based mobile games in the UK and the US.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Closes Lower as ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Roku Surge on News of Impending Deal

The report of the proposed deal Comcast is considering has been flagged down as pure speculation by the firm’s spokesperson. The shares of the American telecommunications company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) have slipped upon news the firm is considering a deal with players in the content streaming niche. Per a Wall Street Journal report, the company made its foray into the world of entertainment about a decade ago when it acquired NBCUniversal. Following the success of that venture, the firm is now exploring a shift into streaming services to take the battle to Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
Video GamesPosted by
MarketWatch

EA to purchase WarnerMedia's Playdemic gaming studio for $1.4 billion

Electronic Arts Inc. plans to acquire mobile-gaming studio Playdemic, which is currently owned by AT&T Inc.'s Warner Media, for $1.4 billion in cash. Playdemic, which developed the game "Golf Clash," will factor into EA's mobile-games portfolio, as the gaming powerhouse looks to bolster its sports content. "In addition to the ongoing success of 'Golf Clash,' the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP [intellectual property] at Electronic Arts," EA Chif Executive Andrew Wilson said in a Wednesday release announcing the deal. "This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content." The remainder of WarnerMedia's gaming portfolio is included in a deal announced last month that will combine WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc. .
Businessallears.net

NEWS: Steven Spielberg’s Production Company Signs Deal With Netflix

As the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise, we have seen more and more big names and film-level productions head to the at-home services. And today, a major production deal was announced for the biggest streaming service out there right now. According to CNN Business,...