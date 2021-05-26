Cancel
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Likely the Second Chapter of a Trilogy

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sequel to A Quiet Place isn’t called A Quiet Place 2 or A Quieter Place or (unfortunately) 2 Quiet 2 Place. It’s A Quiet Place Part II, a subtitle that always begs the question: Is there already a Part III planned?. Although no sequel is necessarily official yet, the...

bigfrog104.com
Moviesnerdcoremovement.com

PODCAST: Rewind of the Living Dead Reviews ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

In the latest episode of Rewind of the Living Dead, we’re going to grab our amplifiers and make sure we have plenty of oxygen as we review “A Quiet Place Part II”…. Following the massive, worldwide success of “A Quiet Place” in 2018 — a film that grossed over $340 million at the global box office — Paramount immediately began looking into a possible sequel.
Worldalaturkanews.com

“A Quiet Place Part II” breaks pandemic box office curse

John Krasinski's thriller sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" opened over the Memorial Day weekend, and Paramount Pictures, a division of ViacomCBS, predicts the film will gross a pandemic-best $58.5 million in North America. CBSN's Nancy Chen has more. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
MoviesHollywood.com

Hold Your Breath: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Keeps the Tension Alive

Not wanting to take my first trip to the theaters alone, I practically begged my older sister to join me. Maybe not the wisest choice on my part. While I am a sucker for horror, my sister sort of cringes at the genre. During the film, my sister turned and asked me, “Why are you laughing? Are you enjoying this?!” While she assured me that she enjoyed the movie, I knew she was confused about my exciting reactions during the scary parts.
MoviesDerrick

Why Millicent Simmonds is the key to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate. The 18-year-old actress just so happened to finish school the same week that press resumed for "A Quiet Place Part II" after more than a yearlong delay. The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic upended theatrical release schedules and forced the entertainment industry to a standstill.
MoviesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How to watch the anticipated horror sequel

The highly anticipated “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally out. Here’s how you can watch the horror sequel:. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who are married in real life, star together in the original “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski also served as director of the acclaimed film. “A Quiet Place” holds a fresh rating of 96% and an audience score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of publication). The original also made nearly $341 million globally at the box office.
Moviesnewslanes.com

A Quiet Place Part II end credits: Is there a post-credit scene?

The island itself could very easily provide a sequel to this film, as the family could end up living here together and meeting other survivors. As well as this, now they have Emmett to help them, though at the end of the film he is badly injured, so they will need to aid him medically first.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Heads for Mega $57M Opening

The North American box office is loud once again. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is making history over Memorial Day weekend, grossing $19.3 million on Friday alone from 3,752 theaters for a projected four-day weekend of $57 million. That includes a projected three-day gross in the $47 million range. All are the biggest domestic numbers in the pandemic-era.
Violent CrimesMarietta Daily Journal

A Quiet Place Part II sets new pandemic-era record

'A Quiet Place Part II' has broken the pandemic-era box-office record in the US. The John Krasinski-directed movie - which also stars his wife, Emily Blunt - was originally slated for release in 2020, but its release date was pushed back due to the global health crisis and it's now broken a box-office record in America, becoming the most popular cinema release since the start of the pandemic.
Moviesnewsnationusa.com

A Quiet Place Part II is a little better than the first film

A Quiet Place Part II is kind of like what you’d get if the alien hunter from the Predator franchise stopped by This Is Us for a few episodes. The film is a horror story with the heart of a family drama, and for the most part, it works very well. But just like real families, it’s pretty consistent in both its strengths and its flaws — in other words, it’s the perfect sequel for fans of the original movie, while also being not that bad at welcoming viewers who might have missed the first go-round.
MoviesDen of Geek

John Krasinski Calls Jaws a Major Influence on A Quiet Place Part II

Once upon a time, John Krasinski was not a huge fan of horror. He made that clear when the first A Quiet Place came out, saying that only while writing and directing the soon-to-be horror touchstone that he developed a passion for the genre. Now he obsesses over watching everything in it, with certain classics drawing him back time and again. And for A Quiet Place Part II, he had a killer shark of an inspiration.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Tops Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II is breaking pandemic box office records in its first weekend at the box office. Over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, A Quiet Place Part II will earn $58.5 million, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began. The highly anticipated sequel was meant to debut in 2020 but faced delays due to heater closures brought on by pandemic lockdown. Now it is in theaters, and fans are eager to see it on the big screen. The film has received a warm reception from critics, with ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score:
MoviesNews Channel Nebraska

'A Quiet Place Part II' kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. "A Quiet Place Part II," a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film's studio Paramount.
Moviescultofwhatever.com

REVIEW: A Quiet Place (Part II) is the perfect horror sequel

A Quiet Place (Part II) is the perfect horror sequel. That might seem like lofty praise but when you stop to think about it, the number of horror sequels that are even passable is shockingly low. Halloween 2? It’s alright but everything good about it was done better in the original. Evil Dead 2? That’s a great film but it’s basically a fifteen-minute remake of the original and the rest is its own standalone movie. Scream 2? Get outta here. Aliens? Not a horror. 28 Weeks Later? See Halloween 2.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

William Friedkin Calls ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a ‘Classic Horror Film’

Well over a year since the movie had its world premiere back in March 2020, director John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally reaching an audience. The movie just opened in wide release from Paramount on May 28, which means theatergoers are being treated to the sequel to the hit 2018 film about a family weathering the silent aftermath of an alien apocalypse on Earth.
MoviesPosted by
Alt 101.7

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of the Pandemic

In an encouraging sign for movie theaters and the film industry at large, A Quiet Place Part II scored a huge opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday. The film, the sequel to John Krasinski’s popular horror thriller, grossed $47.4 million from Friday to Sunday, with an estimated $57 million for the full four-day weekend. That easily easily breaks the previous opening weekend record during the coronavirus pandemic, which was set back in April by Godzilla vs. Kong. It earned $32.2 million in its opening weekend.
MoviesThe Ringer

We Went Back to the Movies to See ‘A Quiet Place Part II’! And It Rocked.

Shhhhhhhhhhh. We’re back in movie theaters! After more than 13 months away from our favorite place, we returned to theaters. This is worthy of a celebration. Sean and Amanda talk about the experience, what they expect in the future at theaters, and then dive deep into a movie that they and many other Americans saw this weekend: A Quiet Place Part II.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Exorcist Director Says A Quiet Place Part II Is A Horror Classic

After fourteen months in the doldrums where big opening weekend numbers have been viewed as an aberration, the theatrical industry is poised for its most resurgent frame in a long time, with John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II leading the charge. The second installment in the series...