Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Hobson’s choice is to stick with Southend

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaA4D_0aBvrRBx00
Shaun Hobson has signed a new two-year deal at Southend (PA Wire)

Southend defender Shaun Hobson has signed a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old was voted Supporters’ Player of the Year despite the Shrimpers’ relegation from the Football League after making 48 appearances in all competitions.

Hobson admitted working under boss Phil Brown was one of the reasons for signing his new deal and is targeting an immediate return to Sky Bet League Two.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to get it done. It’s been an up and down last week but I’m glad to get signed for next season. There’s a lot of unfinished business.

“Promotion has to be the mentality from day one. Not even day one, but from now. Everyone has to do what they have to do to get back in the League where this club belongs.

“One of the reasons to come back was to work with the manager, an ex-Premier League manager with a lot of experience behind him from playing and managing. I feel like I can learn, I feel like I can develop as a person and also as a player under him.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southend#Shrimpers#The Football League#Sky Bet League Two#Promotion#Boss Phil Brown#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Andy Cook joins Bradford on permanent deal

Bradford have announced the permanent signing of former Mansfield striker Andy Cook on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old netted eight goals in 16 League Two starts on loan for the Bantams last season. Cook told Bradford’s official website: “I am buzzing to have got things sorted and delighted to be...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Crawley sign former Millwall defender Harry Ransom

Crawley have signed former Millwall defender Harry Ransom. The 21-year-old will officially join the Reds on a free transfer on July 1. “I’ve known Harry a while and he’s a good lad that will be a fantastic addition to next season’s squad,” Crawley boss John Yems told the club website.
SoccerBBC

Dan Scarr: Plymouth Argyle sign Walsall defender

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Dan Scarr from League Two side Walsall on an undisclosed-length contract. The 26-year-old former Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers centre-back becomes Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe's second summer signing, after James Wilson's move from Ipswich Town. Scarr will complete his transfer once his contract expires at...
SoccerBBC

Deji Oshilaja: Burton Albion sign Charlton Athletic centre-back

Burton Albion have signed centre-back Deji Oshilaja after he was released by fellow League One side Charlton. The former AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham defender, 27, made 47 appearances in two seasons with the Addicks. "I like getting on the ball and I like to play. But I like keeping clean...
Soccerhtafc.com

JOSH RUFFELS: CAREER SO FAR

Find out more about Town’s latest summer signing. - Ruffels has been at Oxford United for eight years. New signing Josh Ruffels joins Huddersfield Town with over 300 career appearances behind him and off the back of an excellent season for Oxford United. Born in Oxford, the left-back started in...
Premier Leagueburtonalbionfc.co.uk

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT WEEK | RAISED IN THE EFL

In the build-up to the 2020 European Championships, EFL clubs all over the country have been highlighting the work of their Academies as part of the #RaisedInTheEFL programme for EFL Youth Development Week. And Burton Albion’s Academy continues to produce young players making an impact throughout the football pyramid. Ciaran...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic managerial dallying gives Lee O'Connor a big pre-season opportunity

Celtic’s failure to bag a manager in quick fashion has opened a door of opportunity for Lee O’Connor. The managerial dallying of the football club has put transfer plans on hold. It had been assumed that Eddie Howe may have been spending weeks working on potential targets for the club. However, a breakdown in those talks a fortnight ago meant the club was back at square one.
SoccerBBC

Tranmere Rovers sign Wigan's Chris Merrie & Morecambe's Nat Knight-Percival

Tranmere Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Chris Merrie from Wigan Athletic when his contract expires this month. The 22-year-old came through Wigan's academy to make 35 senior appearances and joins after the clubs agreed a fee. Defender Nat Knight-Percival, 34, has also signed for Tranmere on a one-year deal...
Soccerchatsports.com

Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley set to battle it out for AFC Wimbledon’s Terell Thomas...while Sunderland continue to keep tabs on his situation after he flourished in League One with the Dons

AFC Wimbledon’s Terell Thomas is a summer target for several Championship clubs. The athletic centre half, who came through Arsenal’s academy, has flourished in League One with the Dons. Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are two sides believed to be weighing up a move for the 25-year-old. Sunderland are also keeping...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Quiz: Name these 30 international players

For followers of international football, 25 out of 30 is a very good score. Can you name these 30 current international players?. For this football quiz, it is a multiple-choice format, where you have to correctly guess the identity of the current international players. The quiz starts off extremely easy...
Soccerlincolnshireworld.com

Elliott expects ‘really competitive game’ against Grimsby Town

Craig Elliott is expecting a ‘really competitive game’ when Boston United entertain Grimsby Town in a pre-season friendly. Former Pilgrims boss Paul Hurst and ex-player Shaun Pearson will be in town for the contest, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 7 - one week before the start of the National League North season begins.
Premier LeagueBBC

Jojo Wollacott: Swindon Town sign Bristol City goalkeeper

Swindon Town have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott. The 24-year-old joins the League Two side permanently having played twice on an emergency loan last season. Wollacott, who has signed a one-year deal at the County Ground, spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan at League Two rivals Forest Green.
Sportspnefc.net

Ben Whiteman Eyeing Up Scotland Camp

Ben Whiteman is looking forward to spending some time with his PNE team-mates during pre-season, especially when the squad travel up to Scotland for a week’s training camp. The 24-year-old joined the club in January from Doncaster Rovers and, given the Covid restrictions in place, he hasn’t yet had too much of a chance to spend time with his new colleagues off the pitch.
Premier LeagueBBC

Paul Lewis: Northampton Town sign Tranmere Rovers midfielder

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Paul Lewis from Tranmere Rovers on a two-year contract. The 26-year-old played 53 times last season, scoring seven goals as Rovers reached the League Two play-offs. Town manager Jon Brady told the club's website: "He is a good size, a good age, and already has...