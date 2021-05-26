Faster Horses Festival 2021 moving forward as planned

Things are getting good because Lauren Alaina has arrived at the CMT Music Awards! See her stunning red carpet look!. It is a night of country music and collaborations at the CMT Music Awards! As she prepares to go on Florida Georgia Line‘s “I Love My Country” tour this summer, Lauren Alaina is gracing the red carpet for tonight’s big event. Ahead of her highly-anticipated performance with Jon Pardi on the Ram Trucks Side Stage, the singer looked dazzling in a one-of-a-kind look! She rocked a black chic jumpsuit that featured a silver sequin top on one side, while the other half was a ruched tulle fabric that went into a skirt. Literally only Lauren Alaina could pull this off! The “Getting Good” singer put her hair up in a sleek top knot with a long side bang.