Faster Horses Festival 2021 moving forward as planned
Faster Horses Festival is moving on as planned July 16-18, 2021. The three-day festival will return to Brooklyn, MI with original 2020 headliners Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny And DeeJay Silver will also take the Main Stage, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.themusicuniverse.com