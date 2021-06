Dani Soares is sharing how she and her daughter are doing just days after her baby girl's arrival in late May. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew took to Instagram to show her gratitude for all of the lovely messages she has received in the days following the birth of her daughter. In her message in her Instagram Story, Dani also shared how she and her daughter are doing, including how the first few days of motherhood have been for the second stew so far.