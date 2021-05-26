Kate Middleton's Newest Diamond Necklace Is Eye-Watering
Kate Middleton has been wearing a new necklace lately, and just about everyone is noticing! The stunning diamond flower pendant was most recently seen on the Duchess of Cambridge in a May 24 video message in which she thanked nurses around the globe for their hard work and dedication to their jobs, which was "highlighted" by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate wore the necklace as an accessory to her recycled outfit; a white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit, according to People magazine.