Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton's Newest Diamond Necklace Is Eye-Watering

By Effie Orfanides
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Middleton has been wearing a new necklace lately, and just about everyone is noticing! The stunning diamond flower pendant was most recently seen on the Duchess of Cambridge in a May 24 video message in which she thanked nurses around the globe for their hard work and dedication to their jobs, which was "highlighted" by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate wore the necklace as an accessory to her recycled outfit; a white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit, according to People magazine.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Petals#Necklace#British Royal Family#Duchess Of Cambridge#Nursing Now#People Magazine#Diamond Jewelry#Diamond Petals#Pav Diamonds#Accessory#Video#Dedication#Infinite Care#Nurses#Maximum Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

A sweet video of Prince William and Kate Middleton is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William's student home where they fell in love

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, but their friendship developed into romance while they were living together in their second year. After moving out of halls of residence St. Salvatore’s Hall, known as Sallies, Prince William...
WorldPosted by
Amomama

Closer Weekly: Prince William Jokes 3-Year-Old Son Prince Louis Is the Comedian of the Family

A royal insider recently revealed that Prince William joked that his youngest child, Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his third birthday, was the comedian in the family. The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently began attending Willcocks Nursery School in London, following in the footsteps of his older siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Celebritiesromper.com

Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $20 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for yourself at Amazon. Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale up to 72% off at Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale event! You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge Amazon deals on the royal-loved shoe brand.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Kate Middleton is ‘trying to mediate’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s reconciliation, uncle says

Kate Middleton is reportedly working hard to mend her family. In recent months, the British royal family has been embroiled in tension and drama following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive claims made against the family at large during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Their claims included accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health struggles.