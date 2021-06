This is our top alert right now at SaveCalifornia.com. Please help stop “vaccine verification/passports” at businesses near you:. With uber-liberal Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom approving and creating within his administration a never-before-done State of California digital “vaccine verification” tool (publicly released Friday, June 18), YOU MUST RESIST by calling and emailing your doctor, dentist, auto mechanic, all retail stores you frequent, etc., telling them, “Don’t you dare impose ‘vaccine verification’ upon customers. If you do, I’ll take my business elsewhere!”