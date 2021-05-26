Can We Trust Mallory On Cruel Summer? Harley Quinn Smith Certainly Thinks So
Mild spoilers are ahead. Freeform's Cruel Summer seems like the kind of project any young actor would dream of. The teen thriller sets up nuanced and thoughtful representations of womanhood, growing up, and the horrors of being a teenage girl in a way that feels rare for any television show, let alone one on the usually family friendly Freeform. For Harley Quinn Smith, bringing the rawly authentic best friend of both Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) to life was something she couldn't say no to.www.refinery29.com