2021 Belmont Stakes odds, Rombauer predictions: Expert who nailed Tiz the Law winners enters picks

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorse racing's "Test of the Champions," the 2021 Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be as unpredictable as ever. Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer is expected to make the 1 1/2-mile jaunt around Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5, as is pre-Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality. Other 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders like Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World are headed to New York, while Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not be entered into the Belmont Stakes 2021 field after the statewide suspension of trainer Bob Baffert.

www.cbssports.com
