2021 Belmont Stakes odds, Rombauer predictions: Expert who nailed Tiz the Law winners enters picks

The grueling nature of the Triple Crown means many horses can't run the combined 3 7/16th miles in just five weeks. Several of the 10 horses that will load into the Pimlico Race Course starting gate on Saturday for the 2021 Preakness Stakes ran two weeks ago in Louisville, but most are fresher. They'll all chase Medina Spirit, the embattled Kentucky Derby winner who is the favorite at 9-5 in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Concert Tour is listed with 5-2 Preakness Stakes 2021 odds, while Midnight Bourbon is 5-1 for Saturday's 6:47 p.m. ET post time. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.