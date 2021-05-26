Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Public missing from public forum on search for new Durham police chief

By Julian Shen-Berro
Raleigh News & Observer
 17 days ago

The city of Durham is asking the public what it wants in its next police chief — part of a months-long process to replace Chief C.J. Davis, who will leave in June to lead the police department in Memphis, Tennessee. But a public forum Tuesday evening lacked one key party:...

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forum#Police Chief#County Police#Chief Deputy#Developmental Associates#City#Dpd#The News Observer#Triangle#The Durham Report#The Herald Sun#Black Lives Matter Though#Police Departments#Recruitment Larry Smith#Advisory Boards#Memphis#April#June#President#Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Durham, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Will Durham cut funding for the police? City manager to release proposed budget.

The Durham city manager will present her recommended budget Monday evening, with community groups watching for cuts to the police department. Two groups want the City Council to shift 10% of the Durham Police Department’s staffing budget into alternative approaches to public safety. Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All launched the 10 to Transform campaign in late April at a Zoom gathering attended by three council members, The News & Observer reported.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oxford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxford: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service; 3. Driver with Cargo/Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck; 4. Client Benefit Specialist; 5. Shipping Receiving Specialist; 6. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring Remote Sales; 7. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home);
Durham County, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Durham County manager’s supporters disappointed. Others ready to move on.

Former Durham County Commissioner Fred Foster says he pretty much knew five years ago that Thursday’s vote to oust County Manager Wendell Davis was inevitable. Foster and two other commissioners helped keep Davis in the position for five years by approving a contract that made it expensive for the incoming board majority to fire him without a clear reason.