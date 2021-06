If you are planning an event in the Irish Hills area, Jenni Farmer, founder of Pastry Perlieu in Brooklyn, Michigan, can make your special day a whole lot sweeter!. Pastry Perlieu not only does gorgeous wedding cakes, but a vast assortment of desserts, such as tarts, tortes, and chocolate dipped strawberries. Jenni’s creations are as delicious as they are beautiful.