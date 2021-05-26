Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Winds from severe storms could rival Cat 2 hurricane

By Ryan Adamson,
Posted by 
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 17 days ago

Severe thunderstorms began rumbling to life once again Wednesday afternoon, continuing what's been an active stretch of weather for the Central states during the final full week of May.

After tornadoes touched down, including a large and dangerous one that caused damage and an injury in Kansas Monday, the area had a brief reprieve from severe thunderstorms Tuesday. Although that area was spared from severe weather, parts of Texas experienced large hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6CCL_0aBvp3Ga00

Ferocious winds will be among the top concerns with the midweek storms as severe weather unfolds across Kansas and surrounding areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"These severe thunderstorms will have a high potential for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes from eastern Wyoming into South Dakota, Nebraska and western Kansas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch was issued for parts of eastern Colorado, southern Nebraska and western Kansas until 2 a.m. CDT Thursday with the National Weather Service (NWS) citing that "a few intense tornadoes" are likely in this zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9H6w_0aBvp3Ga00

There is currently a moderate risk of severe weather through Wednesday night for parts of Nebraska and Kansas. This area, which includes cities such as Hastings and North Platte, Nebraska, has a population of around 285,000, according to the NWS's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Moderate is the fourth-highest level on the SPC's warning system for severe thunderstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXvzE_0aBvp3Ga00

The number of people in the threat area when accounting for the slight risk areas across the southern Plains and the northeastern U.S is a whopping 57.4 million.

While the first half of Wednesday was quiet, thunderstorms began to develop late in the afternoon. Reports of hail and sightings of possible tornadoes soon began to flood social media.

NOAA's SPC listed two preliminary tornado reports, both in Ellis County, Kansas, around 3 p.m. CDT, and hail measuring up to 2 inches in diameter was also reported in the county. By 6 p.m. CDT, there were at least 16 preliminary tornado reports across Kansas and Nebraska.

By the nighttime hours Wednesday, individual thunderstorms are likely to merge into a cluster. This will significantly increase the threat for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzGVZ_0aBvp3Ga00

"As the storms continue to build on Wednesday night, the risk for severe weather will continue to be significant, especially through southern Nebraska into northern Kansas, where the ingredients come together most prominently for thunderstorms to spin," said Rinde.

From Wednesday night to early Thursday, the storms have the potential to organize into a fast-moving line that can generate a long swath of damaging winds. In the past, extreme cases of this have yielded a phenomenon known as a derecho. On Aug. 10-11, 2020, a severe derecho rolled along a 700-mile swath, predominantly from eastern Nebraska to Indiana. Damage exceeded $10 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpyLg_0aBvp3Ga00

Wind gusts could reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph across parts of the Central states. For comparison, a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific Oceans, has wind speeds ranging from 96-110 mph. An EF1 tornado can generate winds anywhere from 86-110 mph.

Farther south, there will also be a threat of severe weather in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. Thunderstorm coverage is not expected to be as widespread, but wind, large hail and a tornado or two will be possible.

In the wake of a cold front, Wyoming, Nebraska and western Kansas will have a much quieter day Thursday. However, severe thunderstorms are likely to shift farther east.

"As the storms continue through the central Plains on Thursday, severe thunderstorm risks will continue through eastern Kansas into Missouri," said Rinde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSkU3_0aBvp3Ga00

He also noted that the greatest chance of tornadoes is expected to be in southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri Thursday.

"Depending on the amount of sunshine and corresponding daytime heating over parts of the southern Plains on Thursday, there is the risk of a few strong tornadoes that could be on the ground for more than a few minutes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski warned.

The risk for severe weather will be lower by the end of the week, as the cold front continues to move southward. The most likely area for severe thunderstorms Friday will be in Texas and Louisiana. Strong winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado would be the most likely threats.

Thunderstorms may return to portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas by Sunday or Monday. At this point, it is unclear how strong the storms will be, but AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation heading into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

5K+
Followers
289
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Cat#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Texas Storms#Severe Weather#Spc#Noaa#The Accuweather Network#Directv#Frontier#Spectrum#Fubotv#Verizon Fios#East Pacific Oceans#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Risks#Strong Winds#Damaging Wind Gusts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cats
News Break
NWS
Related
Onawa, IAsiouxlandnews.com

Storm recap: from split trees to storm reports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Friday morning most of Siouxland woke up to something we haven't seen for weeks, rain. That much needed rain was unfortunately accompanied by strong winds that caused significant damage across the tri-state. Storm damage included a split tree in Dakota City Nebraska and a shredded...
Lincoln, NEkibz.com

Storms Blow Through Lincoln Friday Morning With Rain and Wind

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–A storm system that started late Thursday night in the panhandle of Nebraska and moved eastward early Friday morning ended up in eastern Nebraska by mid-morning, producing heavy rain and some damaging winds. The National Weather Service posted a severe thunderstorm watch for the Lincoln area through 11am...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the Mid-South through early evening. Primary risks include damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Highs will be near 90 but will feel like ~100. TODAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a west wind...
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Storm produces damaging winds, hail

A storm that passed through Leavenworth County Friday afternoon produced damaging winds and more than one inch of rain, the local emergency management director said. Winds from the storm reached 70 mph. Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said there were reports of several large downed trees in Lansing.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Audacy

Storms bring strong winds, heavy rain to Wichita area

Strong winds and heavy rain were part of a slow moving storm system that impacted south central Kansas Friday evening. There were reports of small hail and wind gusts approaching 60 mph south of Benton in western Butler County. Downed trees were reported near Benton. A Flood Warning was issued...
Wichita, KSclassiccountry1070.com

Storms bring heavy rain, street flooding, strong winds to Wichita area

Severe thunderstorms developed across south central Kansas Friday evening, with reports of heavy rain causing street flooding in downtown Wichita, and there were some reports of winds up to 60 miles an hour. The storms developed around 7 p.m. and began moving slowly east. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for...
Wichita, KSkfdi.com

Storms bring heavy rain, street flooding, strong winds to Wichita area

Severe thunderstorms developed across south central Kansas Friday evening, with reports of heavy rain causing street flooding in downtown Wichita, and there were some reports of winds up to 60 miles an hour. The storms developed around 7 p.m. and began moving slowly east. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama today - and more rain

Strong to severe storms will be possible in parts of Alabama today, according to forecasters. And more rain -- enough to raise flooding concerns once again. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center pas put nearly all of Alabama in a marginal risk for severe weather today. It’s been expanded from earlier this morning to include all but the northeast corner of the state.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms are sweeping across Northeast Kansas producing Strong winds between 70-80 mph and heavy rains. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees as these winds continue to track southeast. Secure things outdoors to avoid them blowing away and/or being damaged. Winds this strong will be...