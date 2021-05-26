Cancel
Blake Griffin Elevates the Brooklyn Nets, Even if They Don't Need It

Blake Griffin in his natural state. | Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The end of the Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics series is just a formality at this point. Brooklyn destroyed Boston on Tuesday night, 130-108, and took a 2-0 series lead. The game was not as close as the final score indicates. Maybe the most demoralizing part of the entire night was a stretch in the third quarter where Blake Griffin detonated twice in crowds and finished dunks while being fouled.

The Nets shot 50/40/90 as a team. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving each had 12 field goal attempts. Joe Harris had 25 on 14 attempts. But Blake? Blake starting and contributing and looking like the guy who used to be so popular for dunking he was going to be the one in Space Jam 2? The Nets having this guy and not even needing him just seems unfair.

Kyrie Irving Cryptic About His Vision and Enjoying This Season 'As If It's My Last'

He's revived his career. He's recaptured his youth. And it's all unnecessary. The Nets would still be destroying the Celtics without him, but he's become the ideal buy-out guy. He's everything a contender wants when they acquire a veteran this late in the season. And more. He's starting. He's playing a role. And he's providing highlights that just an extra level of excitement for the Nets and embarrassment for opponents.

