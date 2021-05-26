Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

Amtrack will require reservations on select weekends over the summer

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 17 days ago
Number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited

–Reservations will be required on select weekends for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains. However, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited. To safely manage capacity during periods when more travelers are anticipated, customers will need a reservation to travel on the following dates:

  • Fourth of July Weekend: July 2 – July 5, 2021
  • Opening Weekend of Del Mar Races: July 16 – July 19, 2021
  • Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 3 – Sept. 7, 2021

Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended on most of the dates above, during which monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if they are feeling sick. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations.

More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand throughout the summer. For the latest information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

