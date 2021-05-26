The Laser Treatment Every Dermatologist Recommends To Treat Dark Spots

For those of you who have already passed life’s mid-twenties threshold, this may be old news, but turning 25 this year has truly taken a toll on me. No longer can I function at a high velocity with only four hours of sleep on any given day, and I certainly cannot enjoy a few cocktails on a Friday night without enduring the trials and tribulations of a very slow Saturday morning. And as far as my skin is concerned, I’m battling an entirely new set of problems that I thought I was prepared for, up until now.