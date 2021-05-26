The Laser Treatment Every Dermatologist Recommends To Treat Dark Spots
Laser skin care treatments have come a long way since their dermatological debut in 1963, treating everything from hair and tattoo removal to hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and fine lines and wrinkles. The trends in recent years have consistently gravitated towards the use of gentler laser treatments with minimal downtime that can still offer prejuvenation via boosted collagen production and skin tightening. Many are also administered in once-monthly series that patients can fit into their busy schedules — no reason to struggle with dark spots or rough skin texture if there’s an in-office treatment that can help.www.thezoereport.com