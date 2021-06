BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president BY Vijayendra’ visit to Delhi, alleging that he was “running the government in Karnataka.” He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. “This shows that this is not Yediyurappa’s government, but that of Vijayendra. That’s why we oppose this government,” Yatnal told reporters here.