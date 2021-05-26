COVID-19: Kerala Includes People Going Abroad For Employment, Studies In Priority List For Vaccination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vaccine shortage in the state will have a temporary solution as 5.38 lakh doses of vaccine have been made available to Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said. Kerala received 1,88,820 doses of the Covshield vaccine bought by the state and the Centre sanctioned another 3.5 lakh doses of the Covshield vaccine. — The state's vaccine, which was earlier ordered through KMSCL, reached Ernakulam yesterday. It is being distributed in different districts. The vaccine sanctioned by the Centre reached Thiruvananthapuram at night. With this, 1,10,52,440 doses of vaccine were made available across the state. Of this, the state purchased a total of 10,73,110 doses of vaccine, including 9,35,530 doses of Covishield vaccine and 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin. A total of 99,79,330 doses of vaccine were provided by the Centre, including 90,34,680 doses of Covishield vaccine and 9,44,650 doses of Covaxin.