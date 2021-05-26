Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19: Kerala Includes People Going Abroad For Employment, Studies In Priority List For Vaccination

By Hannah Jacob
thelogicalindian.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as Kerala continues to face a shortage of vaccines for the above 45 age group, the state has included people going abroad for employment or study purposes in the priority list under the 18-45 category, reported OnManorama. Vaccination for the prioritized group in the 18-45 category began on May 17.

Pinarayi Vijayan
