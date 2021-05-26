Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond, to help bolster streaming service

By Associated Press, Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is going Hollywood. The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. What You Need To Know. Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and...

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm#Reality Tv#Whole Foods#Disney Mgm#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Moonstruck#Stargate#Thelma Louise#The Handmaid S Tale#Academy Awards#Prime Video#Epix#United Artists#The Board Of Directors#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
Businessallears.net

NEWS: Steven Spielberg’s Production Company Signs Deal With Netflix

As the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise, we have seen more and more big names and film-level productions head to the at-home services. And today, a major production deal was announced for the biggest streaming service out there right now. According to CNN Business,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners Inks A Deal With Netflix

(RTTNews) - Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has inked a deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX). The deal between Amblin Partners and Netflix will cover multiple new feature films per year. Spielberg is one of the most commercially successful directors in history of Hollywood. He has won the Best Director...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
TV & VideosFast Company

Why Steven Spielberg’s Netflix deal is not as groundbreaking as Netflix wants you to think

On Monday, June 21, Netflix generated the kind of headline-grabbing news that the streamer is famous for when it announced a deal with Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners. Just like that, the world’s biggest filmmaker had joined the Netflix mothership, a development that the media touted as nothing short of world-changing. Netflix is in the Steven Spielberg business!
MoviesPosted by
Disability Scoop

Amazon Studios Prioritizing Disability Inclusion

The Hollywood studio behind “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “One Night in Miami…” and “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” is committing to put more people with disabilities on screen. Amazon Studios said this month that it will take new steps to increase inclusion of people with disabilities and other underrepresented groups in films...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Univision to launch streaming service in 2022

June 21 (UPI) -- Univision announced Monday it will launch its own streaming service in 2022. The American Spanish-language network shared plans in a press release for a two-tier subscription streaming service coming to the United States and Latin America. The service will feature an expansive library of content and...
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios

Amazon Swoops on Kate Beckinsale Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’. Amazon Studios has nabbed the Kate Beckinsale action-comedy Jolt, from Hysteria director Tanya Wexler, ahead of next week’s Cannes Virtual Market. Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Jai…. Movie News. 1 day ago. By. Sundance ‘Playing With Sharks’ Doc to Open newportFILM Outdoors Series. Sally...