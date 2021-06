Thanks to its socially distanced nature, golf is one of the sports that saw a surge in popularity throughout the pandemic. According to the National Golf Foundation, over 50 million rounds were played since last June in the U.S. Moreover, consumers are taking more interest in purchasing golf-related apparel and accessories. The boom only seems to continue as travel restrictions are slowly being lifted in certain regions for those who are vaccinated. Here, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most scenic golf courses and resorts to visit when the pandemic is over.