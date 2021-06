INTECH NDE to provide distribution of award-winning remotely operated, multi-sensor IoT inspection and surveillance tool to Canadian industrial market. Sarcos Robotics a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and INTECH NDE, an industry leader in the sales and service of nondestructive testing (NDT) and inspection equipment, announced a distribution partnership giving INTECH NDE’s customers access to the award-winning Guardian S remote visual inspection and surveillance robot. As part of the collaboration, INTECH NDE will offer distribution in the Canadian market. The compact, multi-purpose robot is designed to enhance worker safety by traversing challenging terrain while maintaining real-time, two-way video, voice, and data communication.