Jon Prosser is back at it again, and this time he claims to be giving us a glimpse at what Google’s Pixel 6 series might look like. The notorious leaker says that Google is getting ready to significantly revamp its phone line’s design with a new look that takes the camera bump in an entirely different direction. According to the sometimes reliable Prosser, Google’s upcoming smartphones are called the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.