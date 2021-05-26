Cancel
Summerville, SC

Volleyball Player of the Year: Summerville's Rebecca Yohe

By Roger Lee rlee@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Yohe’s offensive and defensive skills have been a key part of the success the Summerville volleyball team has had over the past two seasons. “I cannot say enough about Rebecca Yohe,” Summerville coach Karri Killen said. “She goes above and beyond for the love of the game. She is a strong outside hitter and a smart player who utilizes her skills on the front row to provide consistent offense for our team. Defensively she is a great blocker as well as a back row player. Her serving provides an added offense for us as well. She is definitely an all-around great player.”

