Local businesses must tell their stories, build community, then explain: “Amazon puts all that at risk.”. There is strength in numbers on Main Street. Where there’s strength of vision the pervasive fog that is Amazon can be pierced, offering glimpses of an America that wants to shop differently. The numbers say there was a 100%+ increase of “available near me” Google searches in 2020 and that 72% of surveyed Nextdoor members view the hoped-for end of the COVID-19 pandemic as their opportunity to increase their local shopping. Nearly 6 in 10 shoppers say they would change their purchasing habits to protect the Earth while 83% of younger customers want an alignment of values from the companies they support.