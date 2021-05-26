Cancel
Data for Safety Offers Collaborative FDM for Bizav in Europe

By Mario Pierobon
Aviation International News
 17 days ago

Since flight data monitoring (FDM) programs are currently mandated in Europe only for aircraft with an mtow above 27,000 kg (59,525 pounds) and operated commercially, there is a limited number of business aircraft operators that are required to have FDM. However, due to the importance of safety in the business aviation sector, several operators already have an FDM program in place. In more recent times, with safety management systems (SMS) becoming more mature, additional sources of safety data have grown, and with this richness, the potential to generate useful insights from the data has also grown.

www.ainonline.com
