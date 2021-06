Biomutant gives the player the option to switch tribes between the two choices presented at the start of the game, those playing are wondering how to switch tribes. At the very start of the game, there are two tribes the player can choose from: the Myriad or the Jagni. The Myriad takes a more tranquil approach to things, opting not to fight whenever possible. The Jagni is the direct opposite and is always willing to wage war and partake in ferocious combat.