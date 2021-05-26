Cancel
Nashville, TN

Nashville more concerned about affordable housing than COVID-19

By Cedric Dent Jr.
Nashville Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll quantifies Nashville’s concern for COVID-19 yet finds it greatly pales in comparison to the concern for affordable housing. Affordable housing not only overshadowed COVID but proved to be the top priority over jobs and wages, crime and public safety, public education, property taxes, infrastructure and homelessness. The concern cut across demographic groups: 50 percent of women, 52 percent of Black residents and 52 percent of residents between the ages of 18 and 34 ranked housing first among their concerns. It ranked among the top three issues for 73 percent of renters in Nashville — 47 percent of whom also included property taxes in their top three.

www.nashvillepost.com
