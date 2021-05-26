Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sleater-Kinney Shares New Single “High In the Grass”: Stream

By Alex Young
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 17 days ago

Sleater-Kinney are set to return on June 11th with their tenth studio album, Path of Wellness. As the latest preview, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have broken off a new single called “High In the Grass” along with a music video directed by Kelly Sears. Watch it below. The Pacific...

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Musicians#Studio Album#Wilco#Path Of Wellness#Pacific Nw#The Center#North American#Portland#Tickets#August#Quarantine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sleater-Kinney Ponder Love and Hate on New Song ‘Method’

Sleater-Kinney have released a new song, “Method,” from their upcoming album, Path of Wellness, out this Friday, June 11th via Mom + Pop. The track has a kind of mellow feel as the guitars and bass twist around each other under a steady drum shuffle, but the song occasionally swells to something a bit more ragged. “I know, I’m singing about love,” Carrie Brownstein pleads on the chorus, “I’m sorry, I’m singing about love/And it sounds like hate/It’s too late to sing about love.”
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Career Woman’s new single “Balcony”

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill, aka Career Woman, grew up in a musical family; she began learning to play piano at 4, and released her first EP at 13. She's now 17, and her new single, "Balcony," out via Lauren Records, which premieres in this post. "Balcony" starts off as...
MusicStereogum

Deerhoof – “Don’t Talk Like” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

This year, the venerated Pacific Northwest indie label Kill Rock Stars turns 30, and the label has been celebrating that anniversary with a series called Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). A whole lot of people have been covering a whole lot of songs from the KRS catalog. That list includes Mike Watt doing Bikini Kill, Califone doing Mecca Normal, and Xiu Xiu doing Long Hind Legs, among others. Now Deerhoof, a band that released a whole lot of music on Kill Rock Stars, has chipped in with the release of a new EP.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

10 great gay songs from Sleater-Kinney, the Smiths, George Michael and more

There are so many great gay tunes that are either love songs or cuts that are loud about being proud. The following list of 10 includes tracks that range from relatively unknown to gay bangers. 1. “One More Hour,” Sleater-Kinney: A brilliant lesbian breakup song. It’s not often that you...
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Charli Adams Shares New Single “Get High w/My Friends”

Rising Nashville artist Charli Adams has been quickly making a name for herself in the indie pop world. After penning tracks for Chloe Moriondo and Peach Pit, Adams is stepping out on her own this summer with her full-length debut record, Bullseye. Adams has already given a few tastes of the record this year, including her excellent duet with Nightly “Maybe Could Have Loved,” and now she’s back with her latest single, “Get High w/My Friends,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Sleater-Kinney

You can look forward to a new record AND a KC show this summer from our Bridge Artist of the Week, Sleater-Kinney!. Formed by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sleater-Kinney ushered in a new era for indie rock in the late ‘90s and early aughts. With explosive sounds and conscious commentary (check out their landmark 1997 album, “Dig Me Out”), the group kicked doors open for feminist and queer punks everywhere.
Musicinews.co.uk

Sleater-Kinney, Path to Wellness, review: uncomfortable, childish and defensive

Listening to Sleater-Kinney’s 10th album, you can’t help but feel that perhaps the band have lost their way. During the release of their previous record, 2019’s The Centre Won’t Hold, it emerged that drummer Janet Weiss had suddenly left the band and the three-piece was down to two. It seemed like a situation fraught with bad feeling and that seeped into the way that the album was written about and received.
MusicJamBase

William Tyler & Marisa Anderson Share New Single ‘Hurricane Light’

William Tyler and Marisa Anderson shared a new single, “Hurricane Light.” The track is set to appear on the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, Lost Futures, arriving on August 27 via Thrill Jockey. Tyler and Anderson announced Lost Futures in March and shared the title track. The guitarists and singer-songwriters now...
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Billie Eilish Shares New Single “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish announced her upcoming album Happier Than Ever at the end of April, and is back with a new single from the approaching release. The new song, “Lost Cause,” follows the release of “Your Power” and previously released Happier Than Ever singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.” Eilish also directed a fun new video for the fresh single.
Musicsleazeroxx.com

Hardline release new single “If I Could I Would” for streaming

Hardline release new single “If I Could I Would” for streaming. Hardline consisting of lead vocalist Johnny Gioeli, keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio, guitarist Mario Percudani, bassist Anna Portalupi and drummer Marco Di Salvia have released a third single titled “If I Could I Would” from their upcoming new studio album Heart, Mind And Soul, which will be released via Frontiers Music Srl on July 9, 2021.
Musiclatestnewspost.com

Sleater-Kinney Drop Brooding ‘Method’ Single, Announce Livestream Variety Show

Just days before the release of their 10th full-length studio album, Path of Wellness, duo Sleater-Kinney dropped the brooding new single, “Method” on Wednesday (June 9) via a Lance Bangs-directed lyric video that highlights the track’s vital message about trying a little tenderness in difficult times. “Could you be a...
Rock MusicPosted by
The Independent

Sleater-Kinney review, Path to Wellness: Rock duo channel their fury into squalling fretwork

“Sleater-Kinney?” sighed a weary friend when I told her what I’d be reviewing this week. “That’s the old, worthy, American girl-grunge band I’m meant to like to qualify as a proper feminist isn’t it… ” To which my reply is: No! Listening to Sleater-Kinney is categorically not a chore any woman has to add to her to-do list. Listening to Sleater-Kinney will make you laugh, dance and punch your way through the rest of the crap on it.If (like a lot of Brits, apparently) you’ve missed them until now, there’s no urgent need to do your homework and go back...
MusicVulture

Sleater-Kinney Is Whatever Sleater-Kinney Says It Is

Rock fans put a lot of stock in the concept of the “classic lineup,” that one world-beating arrangement of personnel responsible for a band’s most beloved output. Magic happens when chemistry clicks into place. When people sing the praises of Fleetwood Mac, they’re admiring the years where Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks showed up, and romantic tensions produced brilliant pop hits (with all due respect to the talents of founder Peter Green and notable players like Bob Welch and Danny Kirwan in the band’s early blues-rock era). When we celebrate Pink Floyd, we’re envisioning the years where Roger Waters and Syd Barrett made plush, trippy music about mental breakdowns, not the too-neat, conspicuously well-named, post-Rog ’80s nadir A Momentary Lapse of Reason; we don’t speak of Squeeze, the Velvet Underground album Doug Yule wrote after Lou Reed and John Cale left, the way we salute the proto-punk excellence of White Light/White Heat. The classic lineup is a useful sorting mechanism. It helps to direct listeners to a band’s most essential records. Without a guide, we’re adrift, paddling without a rudder in the oceanic expanse of the still-growing Prince catalogue, unsure which Bowie years were most golden, smothering in Bob Dylan’s back pages. But sometimes, rock canon and the accepted wisdom about the moment where a band or artist peaked fosters a limiting notion of what musicians are capable of. It can do a disservice to a long, strange, unpredictable journey. It can quell excitement for performers who still have a lot to say.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dean Blunt, Keith Rowe, and the Narcotix. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Sleater-Kinney, Mammoth WVH, Lukas Nelson + POTR, The High Hawks & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Sleater-Kinney, Mammoth WVH, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, The High Hawks, Cory Wong & Dave Koz, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mr. Bungle, Julian Lage, Phosphorescent and Kendall Street Company. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Musictreblezine.com

Hear Sleater-Kinney’s new album, Path of Wellness

Sleater-Kinney‘s new album, Path of Wellness, is out today via Mom+Pop. The album finds the duo of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein returning to a simpler, more stripped-down indie rock approach after employing bigger production techniques and more elaborate arrangements on 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. The band previously shared the singles “Worry With You” and “High in the Grass,” and now the album is available to hear on streaming services. Check it out below and take a look at their upcoming tour dates with Wilco.