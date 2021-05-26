Sleater-Kinney Shares New Single “High In the Grass”: Stream

Rock fans put a lot of stock in the concept of the “classic lineup,” that one world-beating arrangement of personnel responsible for a band’s most beloved output. Magic happens when chemistry clicks into place. When people sing the praises of Fleetwood Mac, they’re admiring the years where Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks showed up, and romantic tensions produced brilliant pop hits (with all due respect to the talents of founder Peter Green and notable players like Bob Welch and Danny Kirwan in the band’s early blues-rock era). When we celebrate Pink Floyd, we’re envisioning the years where Roger Waters and Syd Barrett made plush, trippy music about mental breakdowns, not the too-neat, conspicuously well-named, post-Rog ’80s nadir A Momentary Lapse of Reason; we don’t speak of Squeeze, the Velvet Underground album Doug Yule wrote after Lou Reed and John Cale left, the way we salute the proto-punk excellence of White Light/White Heat. The classic lineup is a useful sorting mechanism. It helps to direct listeners to a band’s most essential records. Without a guide, we’re adrift, paddling without a rudder in the oceanic expanse of the still-growing Prince catalogue, unsure which Bowie years were most golden, smothering in Bob Dylan’s back pages. But sometimes, rock canon and the accepted wisdom about the moment where a band or artist peaked fosters a limiting notion of what musicians are capable of. It can do a disservice to a long, strange, unpredictable journey. It can quell excitement for performers who still have a lot to say.