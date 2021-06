​​​​​NEW DELHI: The Government plans to review the impact of its decision to extend the interval between Covishield doses once it collects data from a newly proposed Covid vaccine tracker platform that it will launch shortly, he said. The data, sources said, may also help the Government decide whether to approve a single-dose regimen for Covishield. The data from the new platform is expected to be analysed around August, sources said. Covishield, which is the main Covid vaccine in use in India, accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the 208.89 million doses administered since January 16. India has also been using Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its vaccination drive while Russia’s Sputnik V, which had obtained approval for emergency use, is being administered to fewer people as part of a pilot rollout.