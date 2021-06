We attempted fishing Saturday night, headed outta PE @ 7pm, and we greeted by 3-4 ft seas so it was slow getting down to the Hollywood Hills. Set out 4 rods by sunset, 125, 200, 300 and worked the tip rod up and down to 500 ft. Had a bunch of fish marks but nothing higher in the water column then 600ft. Drift was NE at 4 knots, never got a sniff all night and called it at 130am. I’m guessing the new moon might have been a contributing factor. Gonna try again soon, just always hard getting a crew to spend a whole night out there. Was wondering if anyone else on here still fish for them at night. If so, has anyone had any luck lately.