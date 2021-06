We've written before about the 1979 football season which featured two wins over top ten programs, a pair of first round draft picks in end Jacob Green and running back Curtis Dickey...and a 6-5 finish. The Aggies were ranked 14th going into the season but due to the addition of a third deck to Kyle Field, the Aggies didn't play a home game until the middle of October which was six games into the season. Their first two contests included a outing in which they were the "home" team at a game versus BYU at Rice Stadium in Houston (and lost on a touchdown pass with 52 seconds remaining) and then a trip to Waco in which they gave up 315 yards rushing to Baylor and were smothered 17-7.