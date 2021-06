Ronnie Oneal III, the accused killer who cross-examined his 11-year-old son, was found guilty on Monday of two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for killing his 9-year-old daughter and the mother of his two children, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reports. He was also found guilty of arson, two counts of aggravated child abuse and resisting an officer without violence. Prosecutors used the distressing 911 call of Kenyatta Barron, the mother of Oneal’s children, in their closing remarks as she was heard pleading for her life.