BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Writer Adapting Modernized Psychological Thriller PHANTOM Loosely Based on PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Anthony McCarten, known for writing The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody, has taken on the task of adapting the classic 1910 novel Le Fantome de L’Opera by Gaston Leroux. Known best as the stage musical Phantom of the Opera, this new take on the story, Phantom, will be a modernized psychological thriller that will feature brand new music from “a group of today’s leading songwriters and music producers.”geektyrant.com