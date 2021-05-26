Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Writer Adapting Modernized Psychological Thriller PHANTOM Loosely Based on PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony McCarten, known for writing The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody, has taken on the task of adapting the classic 1910 novel Le Fantome de L’Opera by Gaston Leroux. Known best as the stage musical Phantom of the Opera, this new take on the story, Phantom, will be a modernized psychological thriller that will feature brand new music from “a group of today’s leading songwriters and music producers.”

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
J Balvin
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Gaston Leroux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bohemian Rhapsody#Music Group#Phantom Of The Opera#Sb Projects#Compelling Pictures#Gothic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesCollider

Simon Otto to Helm Animated 'That Christmas' Adaptation, Based on Books by 'Love Actually' Writer

The head of character animation of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, Simon Otto, is set to make his feature directorial debut on the upcoming film That Christmas (previously titled The Empty Stocking) at Locksmith Animation. The film is based on a trio of Christmas children's books by Richard Curtis, the writer-director behind such films like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Mr. Bean, Love Actually, and Yesterday.
Books & Literatureculturedvultures.com

12 Best Psychological Thriller Books

When it comes to the best psychological thriller books, you should definitely experience them without knowing much about the actual story. That can be quite difficult in a world where a lot of the very best ones are made into films or TV shows, but it can really be worth it if you can possibly avoid spoilers for these stories. Some of the best psychological thriller books read like horrors, with the sense of anticipation building up and up until the reader is sure that something is going to snap at any moment. Test out your nerves and check out this selection.
Musicculturedvultures.com

Sing Me Forgotten: Gender-Swapped Phantom of the Opera

The hook of Jessica S. Olson’s Sing Me Forgotten is that it’s a YA, gender-swapped version of The Phantom of the Opera, which was enough to tantalize this musical theatre fan. I have also read Gaston Leroux’s novel, so you could say I was rather eager to see how this would compare, and what Olson’s spin on it would be. There may have been some skepticism on whether she could pull it off, but any doubt I had flew out the window the moment I was introduced to the world and characters she created.
SciencePosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Ronson Examines the Art and Science of Sound in New ‘Watch the Sound’ Trailer

Mark Ronson digs into the process and evolution of sound creation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Watch the Sound, premiering July 30th on Apple TV+. Ronson sets the stage for the show in the opening moments of the clip, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the great song and an iconic recording… Whenever someone sits down to play me a song, I’m already thinking about the sound.”
Movies1069morefm.com

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White in a new live-action Disney film, an upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Marc Webb will direct the remake, which is described ‘as a new take on the...
EntertainmentNME

Olivia Rodrigo to stream ‘Sour Prom’ concert film next week

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the details of a prom-themed concert film in support of her debut album, ‘Sour’. Appropriately titled Sour Prom, the film will stream on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel next Tuesday (June 29) at 11:30pm US eastern time (4:30am June 30 BST). Described in a press release as “the...
Designone37pm.com

NFT Ghost Stories: Meet Anton Zueqsav and “The Lucky Phantom Bunch”

The past six weeks for Anton Zueqsav have been filled with discovery, fulfillment and the realization of serendipity. Over that time period, Zueqsav, a Guatemalan artist and architect by trade, has become the creator and owner of a sought-after NFT collection known as “The Lucky Phantom Bunch.”. According to Anton,...
Moviesmovin925.com

Watch Halsey as an animated wolf in new trailer for ‘Sing 2’

Halsey’s been lending her voice to various cartoon productions over the years, and she pops up again in the Sing 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated musical Sing. In the new film, which has just dropped its first trailer, Buster Moon the koala, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his animal pals are trying to get their act into the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City, a stand-in for Las Vegas. To do so, they have to persuade the head of Crystal Entertainment, a ruthless gangster wolf named Jimmy Crystal — played by Bobby Cannavale — that they’re worth watching.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Rachel Zegler's Singing Videos Prove She Was a Disney Princess Before Being Cast as Snow White

Rachel Zegler is garnering a lot of attention thanks to her upcoming film roles. Back in 2019, the talented 20-year-old singer and actress beat out more than 30,000 actresses for the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, and now she's taking on the dream role of Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action film adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Her latest roles are no doubt thanks to her incredible singing chops. Through her YouTube channel, Zegler has given us several glimpses of her stunning vocals as she covers artists like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. She has even performed a handful of Disney songs, proving she was a Disney princess way before scoring the role of Snow White. See some of her best singing videos ahead.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

The Biggest Showman tops Bohemian Rhapsody and Avengers Endgame in unbelievable milestone | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

The Biggest Showman tops Bohemian Rhapsody and Avengers Endgame in unbelievable milestone | Movies | Leisure. The Biggest Showman fought off blended critiques upon its cinematic opening, storming the field workplace for months and seeing its soundtrack album high the charts around the globe. Now virtually 4 years since its launch and the Hugh Jackman musical has hit one other unbelievable milestone. In reality, this one topped the likes of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Marvel epics Avengers Infinity Struggle and Avengers Endgame.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: THE PHANTOM is a Cinematic True Crime Gem

With belching refinery towers against a setting sun being one of its singular widescreen images, Patrick Forbes cinematic and highly emotional film The Phantom, at times feels like a lost season of HBO's True Detective. The documentary covers the tragic case of Carlos DeLuna, a troubled, poverty-stricken latino man in...
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Premee Mohamed Interviewed, Alice Kaltman, Revisiting “The Phantom Tollbooth,” and More

Fangoria talked Mexican Gothic with Silvia Moreno-Garcia. PEN America announced this year’s Writing For Justice fellows. Fiction Writers Review interviewed Simon Van Booy. At the Edmonton Journal, talking with Premee Mohamed about her foray into cosmic horror. Dusted reviewed the new album by Two Dollar Guitar’s Tim Foljahn. Anya Jaremko-Greenwold...
Rock Musicbtrtoday.com

"Billows" by Phantom Wave at Home

Phantom Wave is a Brooklyn shoegaze/dream-pop band driven by core members Ian Carpenter (guitar, vocals) and Rachel Fischer (drums). Here, the band offers a lush, dreamy performance from their practice space.