BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Writer Adapting Modernized Psychological Thriller PHANTOM Loosely Based on PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

When it comes to the best psychological thriller books, you should definitely experience them without knowing much about the actual story. That can be quite difficult in a world where a lot of the very best ones are made into films or TV shows, but it can really be worth it if you can possibly avoid spoilers for these stories. Some of the best psychological thriller books read like horrors, with the sense of anticipation building up and up until the reader is sure that something is going to snap at any moment. Test out your nerves and check out this selection.