Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 05:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Cold Temperatures Thursday night through Saturday Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior Thursday night, and then again on Friday night. A cold front will move south through the Interior Thursday with cold temperatures settling into the Interior Thursday night through Saturday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in the Fairbanks area and around 30 in North Pole with even colder temperatures in the normal cold spots in the valley. Low temperatures in Delta Junction and Nenana will also fall to around freezing. High temperatures will only reach into the 50s Friday and Saturday, but will be back in the 60s on Sunday. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them, to protect them from the cold. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

alerts.weather.gov
