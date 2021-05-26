Embrace Personal Growth
The last thing I wanted to do today was sweat. Working out means sweating, and sweating means I have to wash my hair. And then I have to style it, wait for it to dry, (thick, curly, hair takes longer to dry), and then head out to my office. If that was all that bothered me about working out, I’d jump on it, instead, I have fear. Fear of injury. Rightly so, I have had six surgeries on my two arms. I am scared to re-injure them. Each time I’d get so close to strengthening enough to lift 8 to 10 pound weights, another surgery would happen.goodmenproject.com