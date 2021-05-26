Memorial Day Thoughts

It’s June. For the last 50 years or so June was the month to remember D-Day – June 6, 1944. The commemoration was celebrated on almost all TV stations with documentaries, firsthand accounts, and of course re-runs of the acclaimed program "Victory At Sea." Tributes ran in newspapers and magazines. Now, like most of World War II, the day is a faded memory, and while the History Channel runs "Pawnshop Wars" or some other non-historical nonsense, some of us remember the sacrifices on the beaches of Normandy – Sword, Gold, Utah, Juno and Omaha, and the landings of the largest armada ever assembled in the history of the world. All to rescue Europe from the grips of tyranny and save the world from a similar fate.