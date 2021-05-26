Healthcare EDI Market worth $4.4 billion by 2025
According to the new market research report "Healthcare EDI Market by Component (Solution, Service), Delivery Mode (On-premise & Cloud, Mobile) Transaction Type (Claims Management, Payment Remittance, Payments, Healthcare Supply Chain), End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.www.lasvegasherald.com