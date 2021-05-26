Cancel
MK Ben-Gvir Files Complaint against Facebook CEO Over Illegal WhatsApp Wiretaps

By Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMember of Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a complaint with the police against Facebook CEO in Israel Adi Soffer Teeni and Yardena Kotler for illegal wiretapping. In a letter to the police sent Wednesday, he called on them to urgently “initiate proceedings against the heads of Facebook in Israel for wiretapping private messages, as part of the publications about the blocking of WhatsApp accounts of about 30 people, including my wife, and their permanent suspension from the WhatsApp network.”

www.jewishpress.com
