MK Ben-Gvir Files Complaint against Facebook CEO Over Illegal WhatsApp Wiretaps

Information for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Sam’s Club Impersonation: A Laramie citizen reported another Sam’s Club order confirmation from newsletter@getjitech.com. This email raised suspicion because the citizen was not a Sam’s Club member and the email didn’t have order details in it. Instead, the email said Congratulations with the Sam’s Club logo and a link to click, implying it may be a gift card for Sam’s Club. The same Laramie citizen said that a very similarly styled email about an Amazon Gift Card order came from newsletter@styleinto.com.