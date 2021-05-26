Health officials ponder revising summer camp COVID-19 safety guidelines

The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading in the state, the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirmed this morning. To date, there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States. Two of those cases are on O‘ahu and one is on Hawai‘i Island. In addition, SLD has identified the Delta variant in a specimen from an O‘ahu resident with no history of travel. The Department of Health is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.