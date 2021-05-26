Cancel
Health officials ponder revising summer camp COVID-19 safety guidelines

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season of summer camps is just weeks away and health officials are considering whether to issue revised COVID-19 safety guidelines for children. Jana Katsuyama reports.

Montgomery County, PANorristown Times Herald

COVID guidelines released as children prepare to attend summer camps

NORRISTOWN — Unvaccinated children looking to participate in camps this summer should be able to do so safely amid lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health officials. Michel Masters, division director of communicable disease for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, expressed confidence in this opportunity. The...
Public Healthdailydodge.com

Health Officials Recommend Safety Checklist

(Wisconsin) State health officials are asking families to do a check list of their home to ensure they are staying healthy. With the pandemic keeping people inside them more often, it could be increasing the exposure risk to lead paint, radon, secondhand smoke, mold, or other health risks. They recommend people get a radon test, remove asthma triggers, and find out if people should get tested for lead.
Indiana Statefortwaynesnbc.com

State health officials to close COVID-19 testing sites June 30

INDIANA (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Effective June 30, the Indiana Department of Health will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services. According to the health officials, this move was made now that a robust community-led testing network is in place, including pharmacies, providers, clinics and local health departments.
Portland, ORkptv.com

Health officials monitoring new variants of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials are learning more about the new variants of COVID-19. The latest strain is called the Delta Variant and it was first discovered in India. Scientists believe this strain may be more contagious and cause severe cases of the virus. Researchers say now it’s hitting...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C. public health officials prepare to manage COVID-19 differently in the future

The future of COVID-19 could look a lot like seasonal flus or other common illnesses like measles or pneumonia, British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says. Dr. Réka Gustafson said it’s hard to speculate on the longevity of COVID-19 but public health officials are preparing for a shift to more typical communicable disease management based on the characteristics and behaviour of the virus.
Public HealthMitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota health officials explain COVID-19 data changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For more than a year, the South Dakota Department of Health has posted the number of those hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 on an online data dashboard. The number climbed to 7,588 by the end of May and then did something surprising: It went down.
Travelbigislandnow.com

Health Officials Report Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Hawai‘i

The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading in the state, the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirmed this morning. To date, there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States. Two of those cases are on O‘ahu and one is on Hawai‘i Island. In addition, SLD has identified the Delta variant in a specimen from an O‘ahu resident with no history of travel. The Department of Health is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.
Public Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

ADPH reminds the public to protect swimmers’ health and safety

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reminds residents to maximize the health benefits of swimming by promoting healthy and safe water activities. Just 2.5 hours of water-based or other forms of physical exercise per week has health benefits for everyone. Each of us plays a role in preventing illnesses and injuries linked to the water we share and swim in this summer and year-round.
Butler County, MOdarnews.com

COVID-19: Health officials urge continued precautions for young children

COVID-19: Health officials urge continued precautions for young children. Butler County Health Department Administrator Emily Goodin reminds parents and grandparents the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available for children under 12, and she suggests ways to keep children safe and healthy this summer. “Summer break is here, and many Missouri...
Rushville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Health officials confirm outbreak of 50-plus cases connected to summer camp

RUSHVILLE — Health officials have confirmed an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases and said dozens of confirmed cases of the virus have been traced to a camp in Rushville. Schuyler County Health Department reported Tuesday that there had been a public exposure at The Crossing Camp from June 13 to June 17. Pike County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been more than 50 cases reported.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average. But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns. The...
Galion, OHGalion Inquirer

COVID-19 safety measures remain in effect at Avita Health System

GALION — Avita Health System has announced their COVID-19 safety measures are still in effect, including masking, screening, and visitor restrictions. The Ohio Department of Health has lifted and rescinded several pandemic health orders, including the statewide mask mandate. While numerous requirements have been removed across the state, orders remain in effect for healthcare facilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persons in a healthcare setting should still go through a screening process, wear facemasks, and social distance regardless of their vaccination status.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminders For Summer Traveling Safety During COVID-19

With summer in full swing, more families may be traveling and there are important reminders for safety during the pandemic. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says an important thing to remember while out traveling, whether that be by a plane or by a vehicle, is the people you are going to be around.