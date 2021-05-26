Health officials ponder revising summer camp COVID-19 safety guidelines

GALION — Avita Health System has announced their COVID-19 safety measures are still in effect, including masking, screening, and visitor restrictions. The Ohio Department of Health has lifted and rescinded several pandemic health orders, including the statewide mask mandate. While numerous requirements have been removed across the state, orders remain in effect for healthcare facilities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persons in a healthcare setting should still go through a screening process, wear facemasks, and social distance regardless of their vaccination status.