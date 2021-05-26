Man involved in standoff with U.S. Marshals, Manchester, NH police found dead inside home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who fired shots at U.S. Marshals and Manchester, New Hampshire police during a tense standoff on Wednesday has been found dead inside a home, police said.

Police in Manchester say no officers were injured after the man fired shots at U.S. Marshals who were trying to serve a federal arrest warrant on Union Street.

Manchester Police had asked for assistance Wednesday morning with the investigation in the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road. The Manchester Police Department told Boston 25 the U.S. Marshals responded to a home at 7:45 a.m. to serve a federal arrest warrant.

When they arrived, three shots were fired at authorities, followed by another five shots shortly after.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, during a press conference early Wednesday afternoon, said that officials were actively negotiating with the suspect, who was inside a residence on Union Street. Hours later, just after 5:30 p.m., officials confirmed that suspect was found dead inside the home.

Aldenberg said earlier Wednesday that neither the U.S. Marshals nor the Manchester Police Department returned fire towards the suspect.

Police had asked the public to shelter in place as they continued to investigate the scene. The Manchester Police Department’s SWAT personnel along with the department’s Bearcat vehicle were deployed. Several roads in the area had been blocked off by police as a precaution.

